Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

