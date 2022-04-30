Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 564,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,286,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,827,934. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Trans Global Group, Inc focuses on effecting a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company operates as an investment company that plans to acquire companies in the liquor industry in China. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector.

