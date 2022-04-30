TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its stake in TransAlta by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransAlta by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.