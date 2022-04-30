TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

