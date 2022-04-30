TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TA. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

