Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 13,600 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelzoo stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

