Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the March 31st total of 329,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,580,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,421,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

