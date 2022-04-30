TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.

Shares of TCBK opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

