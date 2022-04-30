TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

NYSE:TNET opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $391,406.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

