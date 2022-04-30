Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.16 Million

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) to post $114.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.90 million to $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $104.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $467.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $473.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $519.74 million, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $546.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 288,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 57,386 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 300,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $66.69 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

