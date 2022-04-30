Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tronox updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-$3.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

