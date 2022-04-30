Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.