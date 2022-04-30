Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $63.62 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.06.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,394,829.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock worth $2,422,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

