Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Director Ronald Stoeferle Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) Director Ronald Stoeferle acquired 10,000 shares of Tudor Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at C$148,735.20.
CVE TUD opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.11 million and a P/E ratio of -26.03. Tudor Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04.
Tudor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
