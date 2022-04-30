Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Director Ronald Stoeferle Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) Director Ronald Stoeferle acquired 10,000 shares of Tudor Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at C$148,735.20.

CVE TUD opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.11 million and a P/E ratio of -26.03. Tudor Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.