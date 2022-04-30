Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TOUR stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.07.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.
About Tuniu (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.