Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.