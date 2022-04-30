Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 343,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.