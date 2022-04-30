Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

