Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.83.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 213.14 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.
Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
