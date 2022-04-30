Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,725,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

