U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

NYSE SLCA opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

