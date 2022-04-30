uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 45.0% in April

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of UCL stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.52.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
