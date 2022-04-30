Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 940,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

