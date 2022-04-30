Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.55. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultralife stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.95% of Ultralife worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

