Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 95.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 23.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. 5,151,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.