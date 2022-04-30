Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 57.7% in April

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNICY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $6.89 on Friday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

