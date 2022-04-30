Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Unico American has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

