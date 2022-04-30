Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Unico American stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Unico American has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.
About Unico American
