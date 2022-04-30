Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,719 ($47.40) on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,504.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,753.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £95.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Insiders have bought a total of 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 over the last three months.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.