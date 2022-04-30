Unilever PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.451 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.