United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on United Internet in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.85) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on United Internet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.78 ($44.92).

UTDI opened at €30.73 ($33.04) on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of €26.24 ($28.22) and a one year high of €37.67 ($40.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.61 and its 200-day moving average is €32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

