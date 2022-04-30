United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Price Target Lowered to €33.00 at UBS Group

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

UDIRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) price target for the company.

UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

