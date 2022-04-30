United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMC. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.