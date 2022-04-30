United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.78. 124,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,559. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United States Cellular by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United States Cellular by 311.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United States Cellular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 12.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.