Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

UNTY stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $301.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,507 shares of company stock valued at $219,635 in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

