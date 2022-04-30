Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $392.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

