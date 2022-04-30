Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $98.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $458.25 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $461.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTI. B. Riley raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 465,034 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

