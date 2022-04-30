Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.06)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.43 million.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 1,486,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Upwork by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Upwork by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Upwork by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.