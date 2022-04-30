UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,314 shares of company stock worth $78,180. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $12,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,262,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.