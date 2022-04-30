Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:UBP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.75. 11,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.56%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
