Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:UBP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.75. 11,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

