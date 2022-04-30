USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Announces Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

USAK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

