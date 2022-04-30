USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

