Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

USNZY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1176 dividend. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

