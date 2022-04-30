Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 431,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,695,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 23.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.65. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.77%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

