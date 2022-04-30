Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €23.00 ($24.73) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Valeo stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

