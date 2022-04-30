Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €23.00 ($24.73) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Valeo stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

