Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €23.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

