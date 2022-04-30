Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €23.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

