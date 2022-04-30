Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valeo from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

