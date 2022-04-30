Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $26.67.
