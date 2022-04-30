Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Update

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VLON opened at $1.24 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.71.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

