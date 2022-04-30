Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $72.88 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 662.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

