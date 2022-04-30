Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $72.88 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.