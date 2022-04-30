Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the March 31st total of 817,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.