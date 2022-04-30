Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) versus Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Critical Contrast

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vaxart and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75 Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 295.11%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 106.32%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Relay Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $890,000.00 494.28 -$70.47 million ($0.58) -6.00 Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 852.61 -$363.87 million ($3.85) -6.19

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -7,900.22% -36.68% -31.42% Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -36.49% -32.51%

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

